Joolies Launches Organic DATE SOURS at Sprouts Farmers Market

New product from California superfruit brand, Joolies, transforms organic dates



COACHELLA, CA — Joolies, a leading California-based date brand, announced the nationwide launch of Date Sours, a new healthy sour candy alternative made from organic dates, now available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market. The product will debut on the Sprouts Forager Table to start with permanent in-line shelf placement already confirmed after the 90 day Forager window closes.



Transforming the familiar date into a sour, gummy-style snack, Date Sours offers a nutrient-dense alternative to traditional candy. Developed to provide a clean-label candy option, Date Sours contain no added sugar or sugar alcohols, and no artificial ingredients. The product leverages the natural caramel-like sweetness and naturally-occurring fiber content of dates to deliver a puckeringly sour twist on nature’s candy without the sugar crash.

“We are so excited to partner with Sprouts to nationally launch our Date Sours,” said Amanda Sains-Harris, Head of Marketing at Joolies. “Our mission has always been to spread the love for dates, and this exclusive launch allows us to share our tiny little superfruit in a way that’s totally fresh and innovative.”

The Sprouts exclusive lineup features four vibrant flavors:

Watermelon: Refreshing, juicy melon with a crisp, mouthwatering sour finish

Refreshing, juicy melon with a crisp, mouthwatering sour finish Cherry Cola: Nostalgic cherry fizz with a tangy cola bite

Nostalgic cherry fizz with a tangy cola bite Peachy: Juicy, sun-ripened peach with a sweet-meets-sour twist

Juicy, sun-ripened peach with a sweet-meets-sour twist Blue Raspberry: Bright, electric berry with a bold tart kick

Perfect for road trips, movie nights, lunchbox treats, or an afternoon pick-me-up, Date Sours are sweet, sour, and seriously snackable. Sour Not Sorry.

Sprouts customers can find the new Date Sours on the Forager table section through the end of July or the bulk dried fruit section on going. For more information on the full product line, visit joolies.com .

About Joolies Dates

Joolies is “changing the date-ing game,” bringing premium whole and pit-free dates and value-added date products to modern snackers nationwide. Sourced from trusted growing partners and packed with care from palm tree to package, Joolies’ dates are naturally sweet, nutrient-dense, and minimally processed, delivering fiber, antioxidants, and sustained energy from real fruit.

From fresh Medjool dates to innovative snack formats like Date Pops and now Date Sours, Joolies is modernizing the date category and expanding consumption occasions. The brand is available in over 12,000 retail locations across the country, including Whole Foods Market, Target, Walmart, Sprouts, Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harris Teeter and Ralphs.