Calavo Unveils Patriotic Packaging to Commemorate America’s 250th Birthday

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW), a global leader in fresh avocados, announced the launch of its new commemorative packaging suite for California grown avocados in honor of the United States’s 250th anniversary. The new PLU labels and avocado bags feature a bold patriotic theme for the brand’s flagship avocado products, blending nostalgic Americana with modern design.

As the nation prepares for the 2026 semi-quincentennial celebration, Calavo is among the first in the fresh avocado space to offer retailers a dedicated patriotic shelf presence for avocados, designed to drive consumer engagement during this historic milestone.

The patriotic PLU labels measure 24mm x 29.5mm and feature high contrast “stars & stripes” of the American flag. Avocado bags were designed to stand out with a classic red, white and blue Americana palette and graphic elements highlighting USA/California grown avocados.

“This is a huge milestone that is a moment for reflection and unity of the 250 years since America’s signing of the Declaration of Independence. We wanted to create something that evokes a feeling of nostalgia and American Spirit” says Gordon Breschini, Vice President of Sales. “Our goal is to provide our partners with a product that resonates emotionally with consumers while maintaining the premium quality they expect from Calavo”.

Calavo’s patriotic line of PLUs and bags are available throughout the 2026 California season, perfect for Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day themed holidays. Calavo also offers marketing support with digital assets and tips/recipes.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes, and papayas, and a pioneer of HPP guacamole and avocado-based foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label, and store brands.

Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of constant innovation, sustainable practices, and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more at calavo.com.