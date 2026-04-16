Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative to Invest $113.9 Million in Rockingham County Expansion

A new state-of-the-art feed mill and grain processing facility will create 146 jobs for Virginians in Rockingham County.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger announced … that the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative, Inc. will invest $113.9 million to expand operations in Rockingham County, creating 146 new jobs and additional opportunities for poultry growers across the Commonwealth.

The announcement was made during a ceremony in Linville, where state and local leaders praised the cooperative’s multi-phase project as a major boost for Virginia agriculture and the Shenandoah Valley economy.

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