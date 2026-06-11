HoneyBaked Brings Delicious, Effortless BBQ to the Fourth of July–No Grill Required

From backyard to beach, celebrate independence from the grill with HoneyBaked’s BBQ ribs

and summer favorites

ATLANTA — This Fourth of July, The Honey Baked Ham Company is helping hosts everywhere bring people together and celebrate the nation’s 250th with a simpler way to serve up a standout spread—no grill required.

While many know HoneyBaked® for holiday traditions, the brand is also a go-to destination for summer BBQ favorites that deliver big flavor without the time, prep or guesswork. At the center of the celebration: HoneyBaked’s BBQ Baby Back Ribs—an easy, crowd-pleasing solution designed for effortless hosting.

Fully cooked and finished with a tangy barbecue sauce, HoneyBaked’s BBQ Baby Back Ribs come ready to impress – simply heat in the oven, microwave or on the grill and serve. One rack serves approximately two to three people, making it easy for hosts to plan for everything from casual cookouts to larger Fourth of July celebrations. The result is delicious, fall-off-the-bone ribs that let hosts spend less time cooking and more time celebrating with family and friends.

“Summer entertaining should feel easy and enjoyable, not like a full-day commitment at the grill,” said Chef Tim Ziga, Culinary Director, The Honey Baked Ham Company. “Whether you’re gathering in the backyard or heading to a beach, lake or neighborhood cookout, our BBQ offerings are designed to bring people together over a delicious, premium-quality meal that travels well, serves beautifully and requires no pitmaster skills.”

Celebrate More, Spend Less

HoneyBaked is offering limited-time Fourth of July deals to make it even easier to feed a crowd:

$5 off purchases of $35 or more made in-store or online for in-store pickup using code 730178. Offer valid at participating locations June 14 through July 4, 2026.

$15 off purchases of $100 or more made in-store or online for in-store pickup using code 730179. Offer valid at participating locations June 14 through July 4, 2026.

More Summer Favorites to Explore

In addition to BBQ Baby Back Ribs, HoneyBaked offers a range of cookout favorites, from Broccoli Bacon Bliss to HoneyBaked Beans, and famous King’s Hawaiian rolls to complete your no-cook cookout.

The full menu is available at your nearest HoneyBaked location. You can also visit honeybaked.com for all your Fourth of July needs, including to buy online and pick up in-store, or ship directly to your door.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company

For more than 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life’s special moments. HoneyBaked’s origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat and serve sides, desserts, sandwiches, and more. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you’re dining in store, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and TikTok.