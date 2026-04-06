National Pork Board Enlists Actor Paulina Chávez to Celebrate Pork’s Flavor, Cultural Roots Amongst Hispanic Gen Z, Millennials 

New brand Explora Todo El Gusto Del Pork™ engages $4 trillion U.S. Hispanic market to highlight flavor, versatility and “gusto” of pork

DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Pork Board (NPB) announced the launch of “Explora Todo El Gusto Del Pork™,” a nationwide consumer brand campaign designed to drive long-term demand for pork by engaging Hispanic Gen Z and Millennial consumers, a segment that represents roughly 40% of the 68 million Hispanic population in the U.S., and one of pork’s most important and fastest-growing customer bases.

Hispanic purchasing power reached $4 trillion in 2025, according to the Latino Donor Collaborative, with younger Hispanic consumers increasingly shaping food trends that blend heritage with modern lifestyles. For the 66% of Hispanics who prefer familiar dishes inspired by family recipes or childhood favorites, the new brand reinforces pork’s role as a culturally relevant staple while positioning pork as an easy, everyday protein for cooking and meal prep. It highlights pork’s flavor, versatility, and ease in evolving cooking habits, while fostering meaningful connections and supporting long-term category growth.

“Hispanic consumers are among the fastest-growing segments in the U.S. and have a deep-rooted connection to pork that spans cultures and generations,” said Santiago Vazquez, a North Carolina pork producer and NPB board member. “With ‘Explora Todo El Gusto Del Pork™,‘ we are proud to celebrate those traditions by honoring the role pork plays in Hispanic kitchens across the country while highlighting its great flavor and ability to meet the needs of today’s consumers.”

Mexican-American actor Paulina Chávez, best known for her breakout roles in The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, Fate: The Winx Saga, and most recently Landman, will serve as the face of the initiative. Starting this spring, Chávez will spotlight pork’s taste, adaptability, and the nutritional balance it brings to homemade meals for younger Hispanics. Additionally, “Explora Todo El Gusto Del Pork™” will feature a social media campaign and influencer collaborations, with concentrated efforts in key Hispanic markets, including Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

“Food is one of the strongest ways we stay connected to our roots. Passing down traditions and recipes to new generations is beyond important,” Chávez said. “With this partnership, I’m excited to be able to share my culture, my favorite pork dishes, with others. I’m also glad to be paying homage to my grandma and the women in my family who have nurtured us with their cooking for decades.”

Pork is a foundational ingredient in many Hispanic households and is featured in popular dishes such as chiles rellenos, tamales, and puerco en adobo. With 72% of Hispanics saying cooking at home connects them to their cultural identity, “Explora Todo El Gusto Del Pork™” is designed to reinforce pork’s relevance in both traditional and modern contexts. It will inspire younger consumers to incorporate pork into their daily routines as one of life’s gustos (pleasures) and to cook delicious and authentic meals.

The timing is critical, as 88% of Hispanic adults are interested in improving their cooking skills, compared with 79% of non-Hispanic adults, and 46% of them find cooking inspiration from friends and family, according to Mintel’s Cooking America’s Consumer Report. By strategically engaging Hispanic consumers at the intersection of tradition, aspiration and convenience, NPB is strengthening pork’s position as a protein of choice today while building enduring consumption habits for the future.

“For many, food is both an anchor and a canvas, something to appreciate, remember, and adapt,” said José de Jesús, vice president of market growth, National Pork Board. “Explora Todo El Gusto Del Pork™” recognizes the taste, versatility and cultural relevance of pork in cherished recipes while showing how easy it is to create meals that connect generations and keep traditions alive. At the same time, we are investing in the future by fostering relationships with one of pork’s most loyal and high-potential audiences, ensuring it stays at the center of their plates.”

About National Pork Board

The National Pork Board is responsible for Checkoff-funded research, promotion, and consumer information projects, as well as for communicating with pork producers and the public. Through a legislative national Pork Checkoff, pork producers invest $0.35 for each $100 value of hogs sold. Importers of pork products contribute an equal amount based on a formula. The Pork Checkoff funds national and state programs in advertising, consumer information, retail and foodservice marketing, export market promotion, production improvement, technology, swine health, pork safety and environmental management. For more information, visit Pork.org.

