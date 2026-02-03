The Original Pulled Oxtail Meat Wins 2026 sofi Gold Award in the Meat Category

Lakeland, FL –The Original Pulled Oxtail Meat™, a Miami born premium beef protein, announced that its patent-pending flagship product has been named a 2026 sofi™ Gold Award winner in the Meat category by the Specialty Food Association (SFA), marking a strong start to 2026 and positioning the brand at the forefront of emerging food trends.

The sofi Award winners were revealed live in San Diego at SFA’s Winter FancyFaire* trade show during a ceremony hosted by celebrity chef Joe Sasto. The award ceremony brought together makers, buyers, press, and industry leaders celebrating innovation and excellence across the specialty food industry.

“Starting 2026 with a sofi Award is incredibly meaningful,” said Chef Keith Valles, Co-founder and culinary director. “This recognition—earned through blind taste tests by industry professionals— validates years of dedication, creativity, and care poured into The Original Pulled Oxtail Meat™, but also the vision behind bringing something truly new to the protein category.”

The Original Pulled Oxtail Meat™ is a patent-pending, premium, ready-to-heat beef protein made from slow-cooked oxtail, expertly pulled for consistency, yield, and versatility. As demand continues to rise for high-protein, culturally rooted, and convenient foods, the product reflects broader industry trends highlighted in recent specialty food and restaurant outlook reports, while transforming into a flexible, chef-driven protein solution; from bowls and tacos to elevated comfort dishes.

Spanning 25 Gold Award categories, the sofi Awards recognize products that stand out for innovation, exceptional taste, and market relevance. Winners are selected through blind tastings by leading retail and foodservice buyers from more than 1,200 entries.

The award win coincides with several major milestones for the parent company Meat the Veggies LLC, including Co-founder Jocelyne Williams’ graduation from Maker Prep, SFA’s food business accelerator, and the company’s relocation of production to Lakeland, Florida to support scaled pulled oxtail meat manufacturing. During Winter FancyFaire* the founders also participated in the First Taste Table, sampling The Original Pulled Oxtail Sandwich™ with buyers, media, and industry leaders.

“These milestones represent the next chapter for The Original Pulled Oxtail Meat™; scaling with intention, staying rooted in culture, and bringing a differentiated, on-trend beef protein to market,” Williams added.

For more information about The Original Pulled Oxtail Meat™, visit pulledoxtailmeat.com.

About Meat the Veggies LLC

Co-founded by Jocelyne Williams and Keith Valles in 2021, Meat the Veggies is a minority owned food company creating premium, ready-to-heat protein products rooted in culture, quality, and innovation. Best known for its patent-pending The Original Pulled Oxtail Meat™ and Original Pulled Oxtail Sandwich™, the brand is pioneering a new category of oxtail-based foods designed for culinary innovation, foodservice, and specialty retail. The Original Pulled Oxtail Meat™ is the 2026 sofi™ Gold Award winner in the Meat category.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $219-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,400 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by producing events, programs, and year-round resources and education. SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, Winter FancyFaire*, and the sofi™ Awards. SFA also produces the e-newsletter Specialty Food SmartBrief, and Show reports. Learn more at Specialtyfood.com and connect with SFA on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.