Canada Meat Processor Olymel Promotes Daniel Rivest to CEO

By Simon Harvey, Yahoo! Finance

January 20, 2026 | 1 min to read

Daniel Rivest Photo Credit: Olymel

Pork and poultry processor Olymel is promoting Daniel Rivest to CEO of the Canadian business to replace the departing Yanick Gervais.

Rivest, who is chief operating officer, will take the helm of Quebec-based Olymel in July while Gervais will remain as “strategic adviser” until October next year.

Gervais has been president and CEO of the Olymel and Lafleur meat brand owner for the past five years but is stepping down from those positions following a decade at the business.

