How $24M in New Technology is Helping Beef Giant Cargill Up its Game

FORT MORGAN — Industries of all sizes may be automating, but industrial cattle slaughter is still a hands-on job.

And Cargill thinks it can take some of the challenge out of the work for their employees, with a new artificial intelligence tool created through the company’s Factory of the Future initiative that puts more tech into the recipe for commercial beef production success.

Cargill executives say their plant in Fort Morgan processes 4,000 cattle per day, and all of that carving can be hard on employees.

The proficiency with which it’s done also affects the bottom line, says Jarrod Gillig, senior vice president of Cargill’s North American beef business.

