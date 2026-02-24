Teton Waters Ranch to Introduce New Refrigerated Meatballs and Certified Regenerative Beef at Annual Meat Conference 2026

LOVELAND, CO – Teton Waters Ranch (TWR), the leader in 100% grass-fed and finished beef, will introduce two refrigerated meatballs and Certified Regenerative Organic Ground Beef at the Annual Meat Conference on March 4. They will be featured alongside Teton Waters Ranch favorites including Polish sausage, hot dogs, burgers and breakfast sausage.

“We couldn’t be more excited for our 2026 innovation. We pride ourselves on being a leader in grass-fed beef and believe that the new meatballs will quickly become a family favorite. Additionally, bringing organic, regenerative products to the market has been a mission of mine for years, and a step in the right direction for the future of grass-fed beef,” said Kevin Pallaoro, CEO of Teton Waters Ranch.

Mastering Meatballs

Meeting the growing consumer demand for convenient, high-quality meal solutions for busy weeknights, TWR is introducing a new line of fork-tender meatballs. In two flavors and a convenient refrigerated package, the fully cooked meatballs come in a 9 oz. package that allows them to shine as a main protein, or a tasty snack or appetizer. These items are projected to be part of a category that is continuing to expand.

The Italian-Style flavor is crafted with classic herbs like basil and oregano. These are ideal with pasta, layered into subs, or used as a hearty pizza topping.

The Homestyle flavor is made with savory onion and garlic for a rich, comforting flavor. Perfect for Swedish meatballs, tossed in BBQ or teriyaki sauce, or as a protein bowl topper.

Both flavors will be available nationwide at Whole Foods later this spring.

Organic Regenerative Grass-Fed Ground Beef

This new offering checks all the boxes: Regenerative. Organic. 100% Delicious. Teton Waters Ranch is raising the bar with Certified Regenerative, Certified Organic, 100% Grass-fed ground beef. This product meets the growing demand for items produced using regenerative agriculture practices that support soil health, reduce carbon emissions, and increase biodiversity.

The Organic Regenerative bricks will be available this spring at King Sooper and Sprouts.

Tasting the Difference

The TWR team will be at booth #1200 at the Annual Meat Conference. On March 3, from 11:45am-5pm, stop by to taste:

New! Italian-Style Meatballs: Served with bright, classic marinara.

Served with bright, classic marinara. Sausage Link Crescent Roll-Ups: Flaky crescent dough wrapped around a juicy TWR Original Breakfast Sausage Link.

Flaky crescent dough wrapped around a juicy TWR Original Breakfast Sausage Link. Hot Dog Bar: Plump, juicy TWR Classic Hot Dogs on bakery-fresh buns with your favorite toppings.

For more information or to set up a meeting with the team, contact sales@tetonwatersranch.com

About Teton Waters Ranch

Teton Waters Ranch is on a mission to nourish families and the planet with 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef. Sourced from ranchers who uphold rigid humane standards, each product reflects a deep commitment to animal welfare, environmental health and clean, high-quality food. Every bite supports a better food system—from pasture to plate. Learn more at TetonWatersRanch.com.