USDA-FSIS Issues NOL for INNEO, Authorizing Surface and In-Product Use as an Anti-Listeria Processing Aid

This determination allows U.S. meat and poultry processors to use INNEO™ both as a surface treatment and directly within the food matrix of comminuted products. The Agency confirmed it has no objection to the intended uses of INNEO™ as an antimicrobial intervention when applied on product surfaces or mixed into ready-to-eat formulations, enabling full regulatory compliance within FSIS-regulated establishments.

INNEO™ is a natural antimicrobial processing aid based on a bacteriocin, a class of peptides recognized for their targeted activity against Listeria monocytogenes. The technology previously received GRAS status from the FDA, and this FSIS NOL now provides the final regulatory clarity required for deployment across red meat and poultry applications, including surface applications and in-product applications where INNEO™ is mixed directly into comminuted ready-to-eat meat and poultry.

Already commercialized in Canada, INNEO™ offers U.S. processors a clean-label alternative to conventional antimicrobials. Industry trials have demonstrated strong efficacy against L. monocytogenes, while preserving product quality attributes such as taste, texture, and appearance.

By enabling both surface and internal applications, INNEO™ provides processors with greater flexibility to design robust Listeria control strategies tailored to their specific processes. As a recognized processing aid, INNEO™ can be implemented without ingredient labeling changes, simplifying operations and supporting recall-prevention efforts.

Laurent Dallaire, CEO and Co-Founder of Innodal, commented: “This No Objection Letter from USDA-FSIS is a major milestone for INNEO™. It confirms that processors can confidently use our bacteriocin-based technology not only on product surfaces, but also directly within comminuted meat and poultry products. Combined with FDA GRAS status, this decision provides clear regulatory confidence and unlocks meaningful opportunities to strengthen Listeria control across the U.S. meat and poultry industry.”

About Innodal (www.innodal.com)

Innodal develops natural food safety solutions based on antimicrobial compounds derived from probiotic strains. Its mission is to protect consumers and food products from harmful pathogens such as Listeria, Salmonella, and E. coli. Food processors interested in integrating INNEO™ into their operations are encouraged to contact Innodal at info@innodal.com.