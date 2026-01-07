The Poultry Federation Announces Blake Rollins as New President

The Poultry Federation (TPF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Blake Rollins as its new President, effective January 1, 2026. Rollins succeeds longtime President Marvin Childers and will lead the Federation as it continues its mission to promote and protect the poultry and egg industry across Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Rollins brings a strong background in agricultural advocacy, organizational leadership, and public policy to the role. Before joining TPF as its Executive Vice President, Rollins previously served as Chief Administrative Officer for the Missouri Farm Bureau, Deputy Chief of Staff for the United States Department of Agriculture, and as a Legislative Assistant for U.S. Senator John Boozman. Throughout his career, Rollins has worked closely with industry leaders and policymakers to advance agriculture-focused initiatives at the state and national levels. His appointment underscores The Poultry Federation’s commitment to effective leadership and strong advocacy for an industry that plays a vital role in regional economies and national food security.

“I’m honored to serve as President of The Poultry Federation and look forward to working with our members to promote and protect this vital industry,” said Blake Rollins. “Poultry production is essential to our nation’s food security, and The Poultry Federation will continue to be a strong voice for our members as they help feed and strengthen our region and our country.”

As President, Rollins will oversee TPF’s advocacy efforts, educational programs, events, and member engagement initiatives, while continuing to build strong relationships with industry partners, policymakers, and community leaders.