Hans Peters Steps Down as CEO of Priva

Hans Peters will step down as CEO for Priva Horticulture & Building Automation as of February 1st, 2026. Meiny Prins, Executive Chairman of the Priva Group, together with the Board, has re-allocated his responsibilities within the organization.

Over the course of time, it became clear that visions differ on several themes. In the end, we decided to end the collaboration. The decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and appreciation.

“Hans Peters has contributed to the development of Priva in various roles with great dedication and commitment over the past three years. We are grateful for his efforts and the valuable input he has provided to our organization,” says Meiny Prins, Executive Chairman of Priva Group. “We wish Hans every success with the next step of his career.”

Priva will continue its international growth strategy unabated. The continuity of services, organization, and the leadership team is assured.

