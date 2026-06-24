DuBreton Launches ‘Verified No Cloning or Gene Editing’ Packaging on Shelves Now

Quebec – duBreton has become the first pork producer in Canada to voluntarily place a “Verified No Cloning or Gene Editing” claim directly on consumer packaging. The new labels are now arriving on shelves at participating retailers across Canada.

The claim appears on select duBreton pork products and provides consumers with clear, voluntary information about production practices that are not currently required to be disclosed through mandatory food labeling regulations.

The packaging update follows duBreton’s announcement earlier this year regarding the use of cloning and gene-editing technologies in animal agriculture and recent regulatory developments in Canada, including the approval of gene-edited pork for commerce without mandatory labeling requirements.

“Consumers want to know how the food they eat is produced,” said Vincent Breton, President of duBreton. “We do not participate in cloning or gene-editing technologies, and we believe shoppers deserve transparency that allows them to make informed decisions for themselves.”

The claim is supported through duBreton’s USDA Organic and Certified Humane Raised & Handled ® certifications, which prohibit the use of cloning and gene-editing technologies within its pork production programs.

“Consumers can already find labels related to things like bioengineered ingredients, animal welfare, antibiotics, and country of origin,” Breton added. “We believe they deserve the same level of disclosure when it comes to cloning and gene-editing technologies.”

The “Verified No Cloning or Gene Editing” label supports duBreton’s longstanding mission to champion a food system built on human health, animal welfare, sustainability, and consumer choice.

About duBreton

Rooted in four generations of agri-food excellence, duBreton is recognized as North America’s leading supplier of organic pork, with a growing global presence. The company exceeds the standards of USDA Organic, Certified Humane® Raised & Handled, and other leading certification programs while remaining committed to a fair and equitable food system for people, animals, and the environment.

For more information, visit www.duBreton.com.