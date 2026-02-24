M.A.D. Foods Tucks Fat into Pouches                       

Aux Délices des Bois Beef Tallow and Cage-Free Duck Fat, packaged in 4-oz. shelf stable pouches, debut at Expo West in Anaheim, March 4-6th. Why do our unicorns belong in your set?

Convenient for hiking, traveling, shipping, camping, grilling

Unbreakable

4 oz. size tailored to animal-fat newbies

Appropriate for one or two meal occasions

Value-pack item for bagged potatoes, veggies

Ideal for: Foodservice, Packers, Meat-centric mail order, In-Case Butcher Display, Meal Kits, Clubs

Cross-merch – Meat, Produce, Grocery

18-month shelf life

Duck Fat The rich savory flavor and high smoke point of Duck Fat (375F) produces a crisp sear, crunchy crust, and locks in flavor for pan-seared or deep-fried foods.

Beef Tallow Experience umami. This is the ingredient that made possible McDonald’s one-hit wonder, French fries. With a smoke point of 400F+, tallow provides a super sear for meats and a low ‘n slow baster for brisket.

About M.A.D. Foods

NYC-based M.A.D. Foods produces retail, private label and foodservice butters and culinary fats. Aux Délices des Bois brand joins Butter Craft Provisions, M.A.D.’s line of everyday value-priced butters. Thierry and Amy Farges founded M.A.D. Foods to bring the flavors of Thierry’s French heritage to the American table.

EXPO WEST Booth: N-2305