Clemson Extension Releases Cut Flower Manual Supporting Southeast Industry

The Clemson Cooperative Extension Service has released a new production guide designed to help cut flower growers in the Southeast.



As demand for locally grown flowers rises across the Southeast, the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service has released a new production guide designed to help growers meet that demand with research-based strategies and practical business tools.

The Southeast Outdoor Specialty Cut Flower Production manual is the first major Clemson Extension resource of its kind in more than two decades, offering updated guidance for commercial growers, hobbyists, home gardeners, homesteaders and diversified farmers looking to add flowers to their operations.

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