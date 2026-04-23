Clemson Extension Releases Cut Flower Manual Supporting Southeast Industry

By Denise Attaway, Clemson News

April 23, 2026 | 1 min to read

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Cut flowers are flower heads, buds and sometimes stems, foliage or twigs that have been cut from parent plants for decorative use, such as in vases, bouquets or wreaths. (Photo Credit: Clemson HGIC)

The Clemson Cooperative Extension Service has released a new production guide designed to help cut flower growers in the Southeast.

As demand for locally grown flowers rises across the Southeast, the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service has released a new production guide designed to help growers meet that demand with research-based strategies and practical business tools.

The Southeast Outdoor Specialty Cut Flower Production manual is the first major Clemson Extension resource of its kind in more than two decades, offering updated guidance for commercial growers, hobbyists, home gardeners, homesteaders and diversified farmers looking to add flowers to their operations.

To learn more, please visit Clemson News.

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