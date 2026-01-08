That Flower Feeling Celebrates Q3 & Q4 Industry Contributions; Calls for Continued Support to Fuel National Marketing Journey

Carlsbad, CA – That Flower Feeling (TFF) Foundation is proud to announce a significant wave of support from both new and renewing contributors throughout the third and fourth quarters of 2025. This influx of funding arrives at a critical juncture as the foundation expands its national “Just Add Flowers” campaign, aiming to make fresh flowers a permanent fixture in the American home.

The momentum in the second half of the year was driven by an inspiring mix of first-time donors and loyal partners. TFF is thrilled to welcome its newest contributors: Endless Creations Flowers and Gifts, Flora Pack, Hillary Harper, Posy Laboratory and San Antonio Flower Co. Their arrival coincides with the steadfast commitment of renewing partners who continue to anchor the movement, including FBI/Tradewinds, Floral Trade Distributors, Royer’s, and Sieck Floral.

These organizations join an elite group of long-standing industry champions such as Alexandra Farms, DV Flora, Jet Fresh Flowers, Queens Group, and many others who have paved the way for the foundation’s success. A comprehensive list of the visionaries funding this movement can be viewed at ThatFlowerFeeling.org/contributors.

“That Flower Feeling exists for one reason: because the floral industry decided to take its future into its own hands,” said Vanessa Leite, Executive Director of That Flower Feeling. “We are here solely because of these contributions. Every dollar from our newest donors and every renewal from our long-term partners goes directly toward shifting the consumer mindset from ‘flowers for a day’ to ‘flowers for every day.’ However, our journey is far from over. To maintain this level of national awareness and compete for consumer attention, we need this circle of support to continue growing.”

The foundation’s mission—to increase the per capita consumption of flowers in the U.S. through scientifically backed messaging about health and happiness—is entirely dependent on voluntary industry funding. Unlike many other commodities, there is no mandatory check-off for floral marketing; the success of the “Just Add Flowers” campaign relies on the collective generosity of growers, wholesalers, and retailers alike.

As TFF looks toward 2026, the foundation is issuing a call to action for all industry stakeholders who have not yet contributed. To sustain the “nationwide megaphone” that keeps flowers top-of-mind for consumers, additional support is vital. Contributing to TFF is an investment in the health of the entire floral ecosystem, ensuring that demand remains high and the industry continues to flourish.

To learn how you can join this mission and help drive the future of floral consumption, please visit ThatFlowerFeeling.org/contribute.

About That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling is a 501(c)(6) collaborative effort, funded by floral industry stakeholders, to promote the use and enjoyment of fresh flowers in the United States. The national campaign is dedicated to creating a cultural shift that encourages consumers to embrace flowers as a regular part of their lives, highlighting the scientifically supported benefits they bring to health and happiness. Through innovative marketing, compelling content, and strategic partnerships, That Flower Feeling aims to increase floral consumption and support the growth of the entire floral industry. For more information, visit www.thatflowerfeeling.org.