New Education Fund Opens Doors for Oklahoma Florists and Students

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is pleased to announce the establishment of the Oklahoma Florists’ Education Fund, a new Named Fund created in partnership with the Oklahoma State Florists’ Association (OSFA) to support the continued education and professional development of Oklahoma florists. This fund reflects the shared belief that education is essential to strengthening the floral industry, from foundational training to advanced skill development.



Created in 2025, the Oklahoma Florists’ Education Fund was established with funding previously stewarded by the Oklahoma State Florists’ Association. The OSFA board chose to entrust these funds to AFE to ensure they would continue to support education and development for Oklahoma florists well into the future.



“Oklahoma florists have always valued education, and it was important to us that this commitment continue in a meaningful way,” Lenzee Bilke, OSFA board member, said. “Partnering with AFE ensures that these resources will keep supporting learning and professional growth for floral professionals across our state.”



Awards will range from $100 to $1000 dollars, helping to reduce barriers to meaningful educational opportunities both within Oklahoma and beyond. Each year, eligible applicants may request support for a variety of educational experiences, including but not limited to:

Tuition assistance for individuals currently in the industry to attend design classes to expand their current design skills.

Funding for retail flower shops that want to bring an outside industry professional into their store.

Grants for wholesale florists or other local industry organizations wanting to host or provide an educational program in Oklahoma for retail florists. Grants must be used to offset registration fees for attendees.

Grants for retail or wholesale florists in Oklahoma to attend national or local industry educational seminars, conventions, workshops, and meetings (i.e., SAF Convention, Wire Service Educational Programs, AIFD Symposium, or regional events).

Grants are issued as reimbursements once the event or program has been attended, and individuals may receive an award once every three years. Applications for this fund will be due October 1st each year.



Supporting Oklahoma’s Floral Community

The creation of the Oklahoma Florists’ Education Fund represents a strong commitment to the future of Oklahoma’s floral community. It ensures that shop owners, employees, wholesalers, and students have access to the tools, training, and inspiration needed to flourish in a constantly changing marketplace.



AFE is honored to partner with OSFA to expand educational access for Oklahoma florists and look forward to supporting the creativity, dedication, and professionalism that define this vibrant floral community.



This new fund joins more than 70 Named Funds that AFE administers, each designed to support the floral industry through scholarships, research, internships, education, and community programs. Together, these funds form a strong network of resources that promote long-term success and sustainability.