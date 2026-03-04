What Gen Z Wants from Flowers: New National Consumer Research

This study is presented by the Floral Marketing Fund (FMF) and co-sponsored by industry leaders, CalFlowers and FTD.

Generation Z is already shaping the floral marketplace, and our industry can’t afford to guess what motivates them. The Floral Marketing Fund (FMF) has completed a new nationwide study, Catering to Generation Z Consumers: Identifying Key Traits and Wellbeing Benefits in Floral Products, exploring how Gen Z consumers (ages 18–28) purchase flowers and plants, what influences their buying decisions, and how floral products connect to emotional wellbeing.

Completed by the Lab for the Assessment and Promotion of Physical Activity and Health (APPAH) at Colorado State University, this research surveyed 2,011 Gen Z participants across the United States, offering a detailed look at the expectations and behaviors of one of the up-and-coming consumer groups in today’s market.

Gen Z is digitally driven, but not digital-only. Instagram and TikTok play a significant role in floral discovery and trend influence. Social media shapes awareness, inspiration, and perceived trendiness. At the same time, physical retail remains highly relevant – seeing, touching, smelling flowers, interacting with staff, and making shopping social are strongly valued.

The takeaway: this generation moves seamlessly between digital inspiration and in-person purchasing. Retail strategy must reflect both.

Pricing is important. Gen Z compares prices, seeks value, and responds to promotions. But cost is not the only driver. Freshness, color, design style, fragrance, longevity, sustainability practices, and accurate labeling all significantly influence purchasing decisions. Gen Z evaluates flowers through both value and values.

Beyond the Transaction

One of the most compelling findings extends beyond buying behavior.

The study examined perceived stress levels and the emotional impact of giving and receiving flowers. Participants reported positive associations between floral engagement and social connection. Both giving and receiving flowers were linked to emotional well-being, alongside a strong reported connection to nature.

For an industry rooted in meaningful moments, this provides additional measurable evidence that flowers are not simply products; they are experiences that support connection and emotional impact.

Sustainability and Personalization Matter

Environmental considerations influence this generation’s purchasing decisions. Recyclable packaging, transparent practices, and eco-conscious behaviors are part of how Gen Z evaluates brands.

Packaging and personalization also play a role. Design, labeling, and printed information influence appeal. Customization enhances perceived value. For retailers and marketers, these insights offer direction: clarity, authenticity, and thoughtful presentation matter.

Access the Full Report

See the full detailed data beyond the overall trends, inside the complete study, you’ll find:

Detailed purchasing frequency data

Seasonal and occasion-based buying patterns

Ranked product attributes and decision drivers

Social media platform usage breakdowns

Packaging and personalization insights

Pricing sensitivity analysis

Measured stress levels and well-being indicators… and more!

Download the full report and explore the data. The full dataset provides guidance grounded in research on how to reach and connect with the Gen Z market – insights that will help increase sales!

There will be a webinar on the key findings and takeaways on May 13th, once everyone has had a chance to dig into the data. This will include an opportunity to hear directly from the lead researcher, Dr. Kaigang Li, and ask questions.

This study is presented by the Floral Marketing Fund (FMF) and co-sponsored by industry leaders, CalFlowers and FTD.

The Floral Marketing Fund represents a community of floral industry organizations and leaders collaboratively supporting and funding floral marketing efforts and consumer research to increase the consumption of flowers and plants.

We are grateful for the support of our co-sponsors:

CalFlowers

The California Association of Flower Growers & Shippers (CalFlowers), established in 1941, is a leading floral trade association representing over 894 members across every segment of the floral supply chain — including growers, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers, and agricultural businesses. Their commitment to advancing the floral industry nationwide helps make research like this possible.

FTD LLC

Since 1910, FTD has supported florists in creating memorable moments through flowers. By providing valuable resources, tools, and technology platforms, FTD empowers local florists to design, deliver, and grow profitable businesses. Their continued partnership strengthens innovation and connectivity across the industry.

