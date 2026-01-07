American Institute of Floral Designers’ Focal Point for 2026

There is so much to think about as we look ahead to a new year. Have you set a priority or intention for where you want to focus your energy in 2026?

One practice I’ve found incredibly meaningful is choosing a Word of the Year—a single word that helps guide my focus, mindset, and goals. It becomes a touchstone for decision-making and a reminder to stay centered on what truly matters. Between that word and a simple vision-style “bingo card” of goals, I’m able to stay on track and mindfully appreciate each step of progress along the way.

My word for 2026 is Elevate.

Not only is Elevate the theme of our 2026 AIFD National Symposium, but it also offers clear direction and serves as a powerful filter for decisions—what to say yes to, what to refine, and what to release. I invite you to consider joining me in selecting Elevate as your Word of the Year.

