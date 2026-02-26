Squire’s Marks 90 Years at its Biggest Ever Annual Plant Show

Squire’s Garden Centres officially commenced celebrations for its 90th anniversary year at its annual Plant Show held at its West Horsley centre on 5 February, bringing together growers, plant teams and three generations of the Squire family for what proved to be the largest and most vibrant event to date.

The much-anticipated one-day show welcomed a wide range of suppliers from across the UK who showcased an inspiring selection of plants for the season ahead. With 85% of Squire’s plants sourced from UK growers, including stock raised at its own nurseries in Sussex and Hampshire, the event provides an important opportunity for suppliers to connect with Squire’s Plant Managers and horticultural teams from across its 17 centres.

This year’s event built on previous successes, with the day proving to be the largest showcase yet both in terms of visitors and scale, hosting Primrose Trials, co-ordinated by its West Sussex nursery team in partnership with renowned Belgian growers, Rudy Raes. The trials shone a spotlight on one of spring’s most joyful and popular plants, while young plant growers who work in partnership with Squire’s hardy plant nursery team were also in attendance, both demonstrating impressive collaborations ahead of the peak season.

A highlight of the day was the presentation of Squire’s annual Supplier Awards, nominated by its experienced Plant Teams. This year’s winners were:

Best Bedding Supplier Award – Silverlands Park (Chertsey, Surrey)

Best Hardy Plant Supplier Award – Evergreen Exteriors (Banstead, Surrey)

Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: “Our Plant Show is always a highlight in the horticultural calendar, but this year felt especially meaningful as we begin celebrating 90 years of Squire’s. Bringing together our trusted growers, plant teams and partners to share knowledge and inspiration is exactly what our business has been about since 1936.

“We are incredibly grateful to Silverlands Park and Evergreen Exteriors for their outstanding quality and service, and indeed to all our suppliers who help enable us to offer such exceptional plants to our customers. It was a fantastic day and a brilliant way to mark the start of our anniversary year.”

A proud family business, the event was attended by three generations of the Squire family now working together – Colin Squire OBE, Chairman Emeritus; Sarah Squire, Chairman; and Sarah’s children, Felicia Baily, Sustainability Lead, and Ben Baily, recently appointed as an Assistant Centre Manager – highlighting the strength and continuity of the four-generation family enterprise founded in 1936.

As Squire’s embarks on its 90th year, the annual Plant Show served as a fitting celebration of the growers, partnerships and horticultural expertise that have shaped the business for nine decades – and that continue to guide it into the future.