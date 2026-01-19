New Flower Farm Boosts Local Supply of In-Demand Blooms

By Abbey Cannan, Sunshine Coast News

January 19, 2026 | 1 min to read

Photo Credit: Woods Goods Flower Farm

A new family-run flower farm has opened in Ninderry, supplying locally grown, seasonal blooms to the Sunshine Coast.

Owned by Treanna and Joel Woods, Woods Goods Flower Farm offers bouquets, DIY flower buckets and florist-quality wedding arrangements to the community.

The couple’s love for flowers began while living in Revelstoke, Canada.

“During the height of Covid, we started a small flower farm,” Ms Woods said.

