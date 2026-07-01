Italian Importer Orsero Partners with Trucco to Drive North American Fresh Produce Growth

New York – Orsero Group, a European leader in the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables, and Trucco Group, one of the foremost distributors of fresh produce in the United States, have announced a strategic partnership that will position both businesses for growth in key markets and create significant operational efficiencies.

Orsero and Trucco have formalized a joint venture, with Orsero investing in the share capital of Trucco. The partnership brings together complementary strengths and a shared vision for long-term development in the North American fresh produce market.

Nick Pacia, Owner and CEO of Trucco, will retain majority ownership and operational leadership of the company, ensuring full continuity of the commercial relationships, company culture, and industry expertise that have made Trucco a benchmark in the U.S. fresh produce industry. The agreement reflects the shared ambition of both parties to deepen their commitment to the venture over the long term.

With locations in the Bronx, New York, and Vineland, New Jersey, Trucco Group markets and distributes a broad range of produce, including kiwifruit, blueberries, citrus, cherries, garlic, chestnuts, and dried fruit.

Orsero, a specialized distributor with extensive experience in high-value-added products, offers a range of complementary products that will expand Trucco’s current portfolio. Together, the companies will leverage these synergies to enhance their capabilities and create new opportunities for customers.

Nick Pacia, Owner and CEO of Trucco, said:

“Trucco has built its success by prioritizing our customers and employees and making prudent decisions that drive long-term, sustainable growth. Orsero is the right partner to help us build on that foundation. Together, Trucco and Orsero can further our shared commitment to delivering top-quality produce through seamless procurement and distribution networks.”

A central element of the agreement is management continuity, with Nick Pacia remaining in his leadership roles. Meanwhile, Raffaella Orsero, Vice Chair and CEO of Orsero, and Matteo Colombini, CEO of Orsero, will join Trucco’s Board of Directors alongside Sasha LoPresti, Vice President of Trucco, and Nicholas Pacia, Director of Operations for Trucco.

Raffaella Orsero, Vice Chair and CEO, and Matteo Colombini, CEO of Orsero, said:

“Today marks a historic moment for Orsero: for the first time, we are entering the United States, the world’s largest and most dynamic consumer market for fresh fruit and vegetables. Orsero’s investment in Trucco is a transformative milestone for the Group, as it opens the opportunity to establish a presence in a new geography that will play a fundamental role in our future growth journey. The United States is indeed an expanding market, rich in opportunities and commercial synergies, and characterized by growing demand for fresh produce.”

ABOUT TRUCCO

Trucco, Inc. is one of the nation’s leading importers and distributors of fresh produce, dried fruits, and nuts. The family-owned company traces its history back to 1937 and the Washington Street Produce Market in Manhattan. Trucco is known for the fast, safe, and reliable delivery of quality products to retail, supermarket, and foodservice customers across the United States.

Originally recognized as an industry leader in fresh Italian chestnuts, Trucco has expanded its portfolio to include premium commodities such as kiwifruit, blueberries, citrus, cherries, garlic, chestnuts, and dried fruits. Through partnerships with a premier global network of growers, Trucco delivers a dependable, year-round supply of nutritious products under its trusted KiwiStar, TruStar, and Fresco brands. Trucco is also one of the leading distributors of Zespri kiwifruit in the United States.

Operating from state-of-the-art, climate-controlled facilities in New Jersey and New York, including its end-to-end logistics center in Vineland, New Jersey, Trucco combines advanced logistics, rigorous food safety standards, and generations of industry expertise to bring the world’s finest produce to American tables.

ABOUT ORSERO

Orsero S.p.A. is the holding company of the Italian and international group of the same name, one of the leading players in Mediterranean Europe in the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Orsero Group was founded more than 50 years ago at the initiative of the Orsero family, already active in the fruit and vegetable sector since the 1940s, in partnership with other entrepreneurs. Over the decades, the Group has expanded both geographically—reaching its current presence in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Colombia—and across products and business sectors, following a vertically integrated business model.

Alongside its fresh fruit and vegetable distribution activities, Orsero Group operates an import business focused on bananas and pineapples through the use of its own vessels. In 2012, the Group launched its banana and pineapple brand, F.lli Orsero, which embodies the tradition and passion of a major Italian family-owned company dedicated to top-quality fresh produce.