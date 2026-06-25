Penn State Plans Flower Trials Field Day

Penn State Extension is scheduling its Flower Trials Field Day for July 23.

The annual “Flower Trials Field Day” allows participants to explore the Penn State Flower Trials network’s new annual and perennial plant varieties alongside green industry professionals, plant breeders, and industry representatives.

New this year, attendees can participate in multiple guided tours to gain additional insights into the trial selections and their performance.

“Featuring annual and perennial plant selections submitted by 30 companies from around the world, the trials highlight a diverse range of innovative and high-performing plants. This event offers valuable opportunities to network with industry colleagues,” according to a news release.

The event is scheduled for the Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center, 1446 Auction Rd., Manheim, Pennsylvania, 17545.

The event is designed to educate greenhouse growers, nursery and landscape professionals, retail greenhouse operators, greenhouse industry brokers and sales personnel, allied trades personnel, botanic garden personnel as well as extension and university staff.

Registration deadline is July 20.

Attendees will have the opportunity to earn two Core and two category pesticide credits for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

The event afford industry networking and the ability to learn about the latest innovations from Penn State’s plant breeders.

Read more about the event here.