New McCarthy-Family Flowers Legacy Fund Supports Multi-Generational Retail Florists

Alexandria, VA – The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is proud to announce the creation of the McCarthy-Family Flowers Legacy Fund, a new fund jointly established with the McCarthy Family, owners of Family Flowers, within the Endowment to uplift and empower multi-generational retail florists.

This new fund celebrates the family-owned flower shops that have long served as the backbone of their communities, bringing tradition, creativity, and heartfelt connection to the floral industry.

Established through a generous multi-year pledge from the McCarthy Family, the fund honors the enduring legacy of multi-generational retail florists. For decades, family-owned flower shops have strengthened their communities with creativity and personal service. Through annual educational travel grants that support leadership development and long-term business sustainability, this will help ensure these businesses continue to thrive.

“Generations of family florists have built this industry through hard work, dedication, and heart, yet the transition from one generation to the next is often overlooked. As a 4th generation florist, I’m proud that we can help equip future floral leaders with the tools, education, and inspiration needed to continue our craft for years to come,” said Kevin McCarthy, Family Owner + CEO of Family Flowers.

Each year, the McCarthy-Family Flowers Legacy Fund will award an educational travel grant of up to $1,000 to help traditional family-owned retail florists reduce barriers to participating in or attending in-person professional development events, including regional, state, or national conventions. These opportunities strengthen business skills, expand industry networks, spark innovation, and support critical succession planning for businesses transitioning between generations.

Honoring a Family Legacy: The Story of Family Flowers

The McCarthy Family’s commitment to local florists, industry heritage, and community connection runs deep. Family Flowers began in 1952, when John “Bud” McCarthy opened Bud McCarthy’s BOKAY shop near Scranton, Pennsylvania. His belief was simple yet profound: flowers say what words alone can’t.

From that single shop grew a proud, multi-generational family enterprise that continues the heritage of beloved local florists across 10 states while remaining rooted in handcrafted artistry and heartfelt service. For more than 70 years, the McCarthy family has been creating hand-designed, hand-delivered floral arrangements that celebrate life’s biggest moments and offer comfort during the hardest ones.

The McCarthy Family remains committed to supporting local flower shops while helping them adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing retail landscape. That commitment inspired the creation of the McCarthy-Family Flowers Legacy Fund: a meaningful investment in the future of family floristry.

This new fund joins more than 70 Named Funds administered by AFE, each dedicated to strengthening different pillars of the floral industry, from research and scholarships to internships, education, and community programs. Together, these funds create a powerful network of support that sustains the industry’s long-term success.

AFE is honored to partner with the McCarthy Family in this important effort and look forward to empowering family-owned florists across the country for many years to come.

Who Can Apply

Applications will be open to owners or next-generation owners of brick-and-mortar retail flower shops. While all florists are encouraged to apply, priority will be given to those representing multi-generational family businesses—such as second- or third-generation leaders continuing their family’s legacy.

Funds are provided after proof of registration and payment is submitted to AFE. Each year’s application deadline will be October 1, with funds supporting travel for the following calendar year. An announcement will be made when the initial applications are officially open for this grant.