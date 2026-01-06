National Garden Bureau Launches ‘CAST Memories’ LinkedIn Contest to Celebrate the California Spring Trials

DOWNERS GROVE, IL — National Garden Bureau (NGB), the organization now managing the California Spring Trials (CAST), is excited to announce the launch of the “CAST Memories” LinkedIn Contest. Running from January 5 through February 16, the contest invites horticultural industry professionals to share their favorite stories and nostalgia from past trials for a chance to win exclusive gear for the 2026 event.

As the industry prepares for the upcoming 2026 trials, NGB is looking to bridge the gap between long-time “Pack Trials” veterans and first-time attendees. By sharing these stories, participants will help showcase the unique value, networking, and plant innovation that make CAST a cornerstone of the horticultural calendar.

“The California Spring Trials have a rich history of both innovative plant launches and lifelong industry friendships,” says NGB Executive Director Diane Blazek. “We want to celebrate those moments and use them to spark excitement for what’s to come this year.”

How to Enter

Participation is simple and designed to foster community engagement across LinkedIn:

Share a Memory: Post your favorite CAST memory (first trip, best discovery, or favorite travel companions) to your LinkedIn feed.

Engagement Counts: Alternatively, users can enter by commenting with a memory on a CAST-related post from National Garden Bureau, an exhibiting breeder, or industry trade media.

Tag & Hashtag: To ensure the entry is tracked, participants must tag National Garden Bureau and use the hashtag #CASpringTrialsMemories.

Event Registration: To be eligible for the grand prize drawing, participants must be registered for CAST 2026 by the time of the drawing on February 16, 2026.

The Prize

At least five lucky winners will be randomly selected on February 16, 2026, to receive a premium embroidered CAST fleece vest. This limited-edition vest will be shipped directly to the winner’s home in time to wear during their trip to California.

Contest Timeline

Launch Date: January 5, 2026

Entry Deadline: February 15, 2026

Winner Drawing: February 16, 2026

National Garden Bureau encourages all to share the contest through their own channels to extend the reach of this industry-wide celebration.

Disclaimer: This contest is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by LinkedIn.

For more information about the California Spring Trials or to register for the 2026 event, please visit caspringtrials.us.