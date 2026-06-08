American Floral Endowment’s Research Proposal Applications Now Open for 2027-2028 Funding

Calling all University Researchers! The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is now accepting new research proposal applications for the 2027-2028 funding cycle. The application deadline is August 1, 2026.

Funding innovative research is a critical pillar of AFE’s mission to be the trusted source and catalyst for floriculture advancement. New research proposals should support forward-thinking exploration of cost and labor savings, pest and disease management, sustainability, and other solutions to promote not only healthier, longer-lasting flowers and plants, but also a healthy, robust floriculture industry.

The primary research priorities are listed below. They are focused on floricultural crops, including fresh-cut flowers and greens, flowering and foliage potted plants, bedding plants, and perennials. Projects benefiting any industry segment will be considered for funding.

Sustainable Production and Handling Practices Including Water Use Efficiency, Growing Media, and Plastic Alternatives

Production and Postharvest Technology Leading to Labor Saving and Improved Product Quality and Consumer Experience

Biocontrol of Pests and Diseases

Advanced Breeding Technology, including CRISPR

Long-Term Storage and Shipping Conditions for Cut Flowers

Postharvest Technology for Foliage, Cut Flowers, Bedding, and Potted Plants

Botrytis Control and Management

Thrips Control and Management

Emerging Pest and Disease Issues

To learn more about the application process, check out our informational webinar by AFEResearch Coordinator, Laura Barth, below. The video covers the application timeline (from submission to notification), research priorities, requirements, and frequently asked questions.

AFE looks forward to seeing your proposals by August 1!