Moving Toward More Responsible Plastic Use in Floral Businesses

Plastics play a major role in floriculture, showing up everywhere from propagation trays and plant containers to floral sleeves, shipping crates, and even price tags. For growers, wholesalers, and retailers alike, plastics offer convenience, durability, and cost efficiency, making them difficult to replace entirely.

At the same time, as the industry continues to explore more sustainable practices, plastics present a real challenge. Many businesses are working to balance the practical benefits of plastic with growing concerns about waste, recyclability, and environmental impact. Finding that balance is an important step toward operating within a more circular economy.

Sustainabloom offers a collection of guides designed to help floriculture businesses better understand and manage their use of plastics. These resources take a closer look at how plastics are used across the supply chain, what alternatives are emerging, and where meaningful reductions can be made without disrupting day-to-day operations.

To read more, please visit Sustainabloom.