ISINYA, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s flower industry has reported weekly losses of up to $1.4 million since the Iran war began, with growers attributing the losses to a decline in demand and shipping disruptions.

The Kenya Flower Council, a private sector organization representing growers and exporters of cut flowers and ornamentals in Kenya, said … the ongoing conflict has resulted in over $4.2 million in losses over the last three weeks.

“We are seeing a reduction in movement, delays in movement of produce, and longer routes, while pricing is extremely high. Last week, we were at $5.80 per kilo, which is the highest we’ve had in the last 10 years,” KFC Chief Executive Officer Clement Tulezi told The Associated Press.

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