Pieter Bootsma Returns as CEO of Royal FloraHolland on 1 July

Pieter Bootsma will return as CEO of FloraHolland (RFH) on 1 July following a period of recovery and gradual reintegration. Pieter will thus resume the leadership role from David van Mechelen, who has held this position on an interim basis over the past year.

The Supervisory Board has taken this decision now that all health indicators are positive. David van Mechelen will resume his full responsibilities as CFO with effect from 1 July. This means RFH is parting ways with Anton Sandler, who has been fulfilling the CFO role on an interim basis recently.

To read more, please visit Royal FloraHolland.