Floriexpo Announces Strategic Partnership with American Grown Flowers to Enhance Global Marketplace Diversity for 2026

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL – Floriexpo, the largest B2B floral event in North America, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with American Grown Flowers to debut a dedicated “American Grown Pavilion” at the 2026 expo. This collaboration is designed to enrich the show’s diversity by providing retail buyers with an even broader spectrum of sourcing opportunities, highlighting the specialized contributions of domestic farms alongside Floriexpo’s storied international community.

As the floral industry evolves, Floriexpo remains committed to its identity as a truly global bridge. The introduction of the American Grown Pavilion serves to complete the sourcing picture, offering specialized visibility for American products without diminishing the vital role of the show’s international partners.

“Our mission at Floriexpo has always been to provide high-volume buyers with a comprehensive and diverse marketplace that reflects the full complexity of the global supply chain,” said Bob Callahan, CEO of Floriexpo. “By partnering with American Grown Flowers, we are adding a new dimension to our floor that celebrates the heritage of American farming. This initiative is about ensuring our attendees have access to every corner of the industry—from our valued, long-standing partners in South America, Canada and beyond, to the legacy domestic farms right here at home.”

Floriexpo empowers category managers to build more resilient and flexible supply chains by integrating the diverse strengths of the market. Our platform bridges the gap between global scale and domestic excellence, highlighting American growers who provide not only unique seasonal specialties but also the high-volume reliability and consistent year-round supply required for major retail programs. By blending these robust domestic networks with global imports, buyers can ensure a more stable, responsive, and diversified floral department.

This new feature reinforces Floriexpo’s position as the most comprehensive marketplace in North America, providing the tools necessary for retail leaders to navigate a complex and changing global landscape.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Floriexpo to bring the beauty of American-grown flowers and foliage into this premier global show,” said Felicia Alvarez, Chair of the Board for American Grown Flowers. “This pavilion represents an opportunity for our member farms to connect directly with buyers who are actively seeking reliable, domestic supply. Together, we are ensuring that the retail community has a complete toolkit of sourcing options, highlighting the premium quality and responsible stewardship that define American-grown flowers in the global floral marketplace.”

The 2026 Floriexpo is scheduled to take place May 27-29 at the Broward County Convention Center. By bringing together the best of international expertise and domestic craft, the 2026 event promises to be the most diverse and comprehensive gathering in the show’s history.

Exhibitor inquiries can be directed to sales@floriexpo.com .

To register for the Expo or for the Key Buyer Program please email lstclair@floriexpo.com

About Floriexpo

Floriexpo is the largest B2B floral show in North America, catering to floral professionals from all tiers of the supply chain, with a primary focus on mass-market retail. The event features a massive exhibit hall, world-class education, and elite networking opportunities designed to drive the global floral industry forward.

About American Grown Flowers

American Grown Flowers is a national community of cut flower and foliage farms across the United States, serving as the unified voice for domestic growers through strategic promotion, advocacy, and industry collaboration. Representing more than half of U.S. floriculture production, AGF strengthens domestic supply chains, helps retailers source U.S. grown flowers with confidence, and gives consumers a simple way to choose American-grown through an iconic brand mark they can trust.