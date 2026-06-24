Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants: Using Cork in Horticulture
June 24, 2026 | 1 min to read
For several years Rosy and the Propagation team here at Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants have been trialling the use of cork in the propagation of our herbaceous perennials. Following a number of tests which have used cork instead of vermiculite and perlite, Rosy and the propagation team now use the following mixtures:
Using the 1 – 2 mm size granules: replacing perlite
Mix the 1-2mm cork into peat-free growing media (1-part cork to 3-4 parts compost). Mixing these into compost gives a light weight, free-draining growing media. If you want to make the mix heavier you can mix in a little bit of horticultural grit.
To learn more, please visit Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants.