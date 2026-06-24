Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants: Using Cork in Horticulture

By Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants

June 24, 2026 | 1 min to read

Submit release Save for later
Image Credit: Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants

For several years Rosy and the Propagation team here at Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants have been trialling the use of cork in the propagation of our herbaceous perennials. Following a number of tests which have used cork instead of vermiculite and perlite, Rosy and the propagation team now use the following mixtures: 

Using the 1 – 2 mm size granules: replacing perlite

Mix the 1-2mm cork into peat-free  growing media (1-part cork to 3-4 parts compost). Mixing these into compost gives a light weight, free-draining growing media. If you want to make the mix heavier you can mix in a little bit of horticultural grit. 

To learn more, please visit Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants.

MORE FROM Floral

Have a story to share?

Post it FREE on Perishable News!

Submit here

SPECIAL SECTIONS (TAG FORMAT)

Hardy's Cottage Garden Plants Horticulture Perennials