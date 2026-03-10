San Francisco Flower Market Celebrates Floral Industry at Chinese New Year Parade

SFFM Floral Designers Transform Olympian Eileen Gu’s Grand Marshal Mustang with Bold Red & Gold Blooms

San Francisco, CA — The 2026 Chinese New Year Parade celebrates the rare “Year of the Fire Horse,” a symbol of transformation, passion, and bold creativity. The San Francisco Flower Market (SFFM), a 114-year legacy institution at the center of Northern California’s floral industry, brought that symbolism to life through flowers.

Floral designer working with San Francisco Flower Market created a striking installation adorning the red Mustang carrying Grand Marshal and San Francisco Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu. The design featured vibrant red and golden roses, dramatic red and yellow orchids, forsythia, and gladiolus —the golden laurel elements inspired by the ancient Olympic games in Greece.

The floral installation celebrated the artistry of the floral industry, and the role flowers play in cultural traditions around the world—from Lunar New Year celebrations to community festivals across San Francisco.

“It is an honor to celebrate Eileen Gu, this year’s parade Grand Marshal,” said SFFM floral designer Raul Dueñas. “Flowers have always been a powerful way to express culture, pride, and celebration. Designing for a moving vehicle instead of a float was a challenge, but the Fire Horse Mustang was meant to feel bold and alive—just like the spirit of the Year of the Fire Horse.”

For more than a century, the San Francisco Flower Market has served as the primary hub connecting flower farms with wholesalers, florists, designers, and event professionals throughout Northern California. Founded in 1912 by immigrant flower growers and merchants, the market reflects the diverse communities that built San Francisco’s floral industry.

About the San Francisco Flower Market

Today, the market operates under SF Flower Market, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to sustain and strengthen the regional floral industry. The nonprofit supports Northern California floral agriculture by maintaining a centralized wholesale marketplace, promoting education and workforce development within the floral sector, and connecting consumers with the beauty, cultural significance, and benefits of flowers.

The San Francisco Flower Market relocated in 2025 to its new home at 901 16th Street in San Francisco’s Lower Potrero Hill neighborhood, continuing its 100-year legacy as a vibrant hub for the floral community and a vital link between urban consumers and California flower farms.