Astronova Takes the Next Step During Successful Market Launch

Ready for further market rollout after pilot phase.

Following a development process of nearly ten years and a successful pilot and market introduction, Royal Van Zanten, Together2Grow, and Coloríginz (part of Dutch Flower Group) are taking the next step with Astronova®. This strategic supply chain collaboration forms the basis for further growth and development of this new cut flower.

Special collaboration for a special flower.

Following the initial pilot and market introduction phase, the availability of Astronova® will be further expanded this coming autumn. The flower distinguishes itself through its large, dynamic shape, rich colors, and a vase life of up to 14 days. As a result, Astronova® is not only beautiful on its own but also adds visible value to bouquets and serves as a true eye-catcher.

Production focuses on quality and controlled volumes, with a focus on the European market. Sales are conducted via exporting wholesalers and line haulers to florists and wholesalers, gradually expanding into the high-end retail segment. Astronova® is exclusively available through Coloríginz.

To read more, please visit Royal Van Zanten.