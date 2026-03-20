Vermont Specialty Food Association Holding Premier 2026 Producer Expo

MONTPELIER — As regional buyers increasingly favor local trade events over large national shows, the Vermont Specialty Food Association is launching its first-ever Producer Expo, a smaller-format, wholesale-focused event set for May 4 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Montpelier from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Producers, buyers, distributors, retailers and industry leaders will gather for an afternoon dedicated to product discovery, procurement and connection. The Expo serves as a marketplace for ideas, innovation and opportunity.

For Vermont specialty food companies looking to exhibit and connect with distributors and buyers, the VSFA Producer Expo provides direct access to qualified buyers and trade professionals actively seeking Vermont-made products. The event supports business growth by helping producers expand wholesale accounts, launch new products and strengthen existing partnerships.

Eligibility to exhibit is open to Vermont-based food and beverage businesses. Exhibitor applications for non-VSFA members open March 16, while booths are available.

Exhibiting producers will be prepared to discuss and execute wholesale orders during the event, making it an ideal opportunity for retailers, buyers and distributors to discover new products and place orders. All exhibitors are required to offer special show-only wholesale pricing or incentives for buyers attending the Expo.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample products, meet founders, discover emerging trends and strengthen their Vermont sourcing strategy. Following the Expo, attendees are invited to a Producer Reception from 4-5 p.m. for additional networking opportunities.

With the aim of creating a destination event in Vermont, “This is a space where relationships are built, supply chains are strengthened and the future of Vermont specialty food and beverage is shaped,” said Executive Director Karin Cioffi.

Please note that the Producer Expo is open to wholesale and retail professionals, and attendee registration is required. More information and registration details are available at vtspecialtyfoods.org/events/vsfa-producer-expo-2026.

Vermont Specialty Food Association is a community of specialty food producers in Vermont. Members represent the full spectrum of the state’s specialty food industry, from emerging artisan brands to nationally recognized companies, producing distinctive, high-quality products enjoyed in markets across Vermont and beyond. Products can be found online and in local supermarkets, gourmet and natural food shops, co-ops and country stores. Visit VSFA members at trade shows, craft fairs, local store demonstrations and farmer’s markets. vtspecialtyfoods.org