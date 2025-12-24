Will 25% Sales Growth in Prepared Foods Continue for Pilgrim’s Pride?

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) reported more than 25% year-over-year sales growth in its prepared foods segment in the third quarter of 2025, raising the question of whether this pace can continue. Management suggests the growth is being driven by steady demand expansion rather than short-term factors.

One major support is a broader distribution with large retail and foodservice customers. Prepared foods volumes increased as Pilgrim’s Pride added new product placements and expanded existing programs across multiple channels. In foodservice, prepared foods sales grew faster than the overall channel, suggesting that demand for Pilgrim’s Pride offerings outpaced general market growth during the quarter.

Brand performance also supported results. In retail, Just Bare remained a key driver, with market share rising by nearly 300 basis points year over year in the third quarter. The brand continues to sell at a faster pace than the overall frozen prepared chicken category, suggesting that shoppers are actively choosing these products rather than buying them only during promotions. The Pilgrim’s Pride branded product line also gained traction, contributing to improved visibility and repeat purchases.

