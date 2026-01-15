Bitchin’ Sauce Founder Starr Edwards Announces New Cookbook

Sauced: 30 Totally Bitchin’ Bowls

Carlsbad, CA — From Bitchin’ Sauce founder and CEO Starr Edwards comes Sauced: 30 Totally Bitchin’ Bowls, a vibrant new cookbook celebrating real ingredients, bold flavors, and a sauced approach to everyday meals.

Built on the belief that food should feel good, taste amazing, and never be boring, Starr completed a personal challenge of eating Bitchin’ Bowls exclusively for 30 days, which was documented on the company’s Instagram account. The impressive results led her to the creation of Sauced, which features all thirty craveable bowl recipes designed for flexibility, creativity, and repetition. Whether eaten on repeat for days or mixed and matched to explore new flavor combinations, each bowl is proof that healthy food can be colorful, satisfying, and deeply delicious.

“Back in the early days of Bitchin’ Sauce, I lived on dreams, gratitude, and leftover chips and dip, and honestly, I never felt better,” said Starr Edwards, founder and CEO of Bitchin’ Sauce. “Nearly fifteen years later, I dove back into a fully Sauced way of eating, and the results were undeniable: good sleep, steady energy, better dance moves, and the most delicious meals I’ve ever made. Sauced is about trusting your instincts in the kitchen, adding a dash and a splash until you feel it in your soul, and discovering just how versatile and satisfying saucing all your meals can be.”

Known for building Bitchin’ Sauce from a farmers market favorite into a cult-followed, award-winning brand, Edwards brings the same heart and creativity to Sauced. The book reflects her intuitive cooking style, playful approach to wellness, and belief that food should support both joy and vitality.

You can find Sauced: 30 Totally Bitchin’ Bowls available for purchase here.

ABOUT BITCHIN’ SAUCE

Born from a mom’s heart and made famous at farmers markets across Southern California, Bitchin’ Sauce is the cult-favorite, almond-based dip that’s taking taste buds by storm. Plant-based, gluten-free, and endlessly versatile, Bitchin’ Sauce makes everything taste Bitchin’, from veggies and burgers to tacos, bowls, and beyond. Outside the kitchen, Bitchin’ Sauce is dedicated to giving back through its Bitchin’ Givin’ Program, donating time, resources, and product to support communities in need. Guided by the company’s core values to “Do Good, Be Good,” Bitchin’ Sauce has contributed thousands of volunteer hours and philanthropic efforts to organizations that make the world a little more Bitchin’.

