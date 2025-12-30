Top 5 Cheese Trends Poised to Shape 2026

MADISON, Wis. — Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) unveils its 2026 Wisconsin Cheese Trends Report, offering an in-depth look at the ideas, innovations, and consumer interests set to define the dairy landscape in the year ahead. In partnership with the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (CDR), the report highlights advancements that range from circular sustainability to the growing role of cheese in holistic wellness.

“The future of cheese is being shaped by a blend of curiosity, craftsmanship, and care,” said Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese and Executive Vice President of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “Wisconsin dairy farmers and cheesemakers are rethinking everything from upcycling byproducts to examining the science behind flavor, texture, and well-being, while staying rooted in the heritage that sets our state apart. The intersection of scientific discovery and time-honored tradition is driving some of the most exciting innovation we have ever seen.”

The 2026 report synthesizes expert research, real-world examples and industry data to show how cheese evolves alongside broader cultural and culinary trends. Interest in whole body well-being continues to grow, and researchers are examining how aged and cultured dairy products may relate to areas such as digestion, cognitive function, and sleep. At the same time, sustainability continues to guide innovation, with producers building on efforts to reduce waste and improve resource efficiency.

Each of the five trend sections includes a “trend in action” spotlight, highlighting Wisconsin cheesemakers already pioneering these ideas through new products, processes, and research collaborations.

While this announcement provides a snapshot of the forces influencing cheese in 2026, the full report offers a deeper dive into the science, market dynamics, and real-world examples behind each trend.

The complete 2026 Wisconsin Cheese Trends Report is available at wisconsindairy.org/cheesetrends.