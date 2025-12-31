RELEX Solutions Acquires Ida to Strengthen Unified Fresh Store Ordering Capabilities 

Acquisition builds on RELEX capabilities for fresh optimization across fresh and ultra fresh categories, delivering full store and supply chain optimization

RELEX Solutions announced it has acquired Ida, a French SaaS company specializing in AI-driven fresh replenishment and store ordering optimization for loose products such as fruit, vegetables, bakery, meat, seafood, and prepared foods. The acquisition enhances the RELEX AI-driven planning platform with additional store-level capabilities for fresh replenishment covering the full spectrum of grocery categories – from center store, fresh, and ultra-fresh.

Ida, headquartered in Paris with customers across France and Western Europe, provides its AI-native fresh optimization platform to leading grocers including Auchan, Coopérative U, Naturalia, and Biocoop. With rapid adoption among top European grocers, Ida brings valuable expertise in fresh replenishment and store execution that complements RELEX’s end-to-end supply chain and retail planning expertise.

Fresh categories are central to every grocer’s success yet remain among the most complex to manage, with high volatility, short shelf life, and fragmented data from loose variable-weight items sourced across diverse supplier networks. Ida’s platform delivers accurate daily forecasts and AI-driven trading recommendations, guiding store teams on how much to order and providing in-store production plans. This enables grocers to reduce waste, maintain availability, and improve labor efficiency at the store level.

Ida’s category-specific capabilities will integrate into the RELEX unified platform to give grocery retailers a single planning environment that connects store operations with supply chain execution from supplier to shelf across all product categories.

“Fresh products have always been the hardest category to get right, where waste, availability, and margin meet daily reality,” said Mikko Kärkkäinen, Group CEO and Co-Founder, RELEX Solutions. “By integrating Ida’s advanced fresh replenishment capabilities, we’re helping grocers act faster and smarter across every category. We warmly welcome the Ida team to RELEX.”

The acquisition strengthens the RELEX platform with new AI-based capabilities designed for fresh and ultra-fresh optimization:

Enhanced AI forecasting and ordering for perishable and loose items

Automated recommendations for store associates and managers

AI-assisted production planning for meat, seafood, bakery, deli and prepared foods

Improved DC and supplier forecasting for upstream visibility

Centralized dashboards for HQ performance monitoring

Together, these capabilities will form RELEX Fresh Store Ordering and strengthen RELEX In-store Production Planning, providing grocers with a unified environment for category-level optimization and execution, bridging the gap between store operations and retail planning.

“Joining RELEX is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine how the world manages fresh food,” said Mateo Beacco, CEO and Co-Founder of Ida. “Together, we are creating the global standard for fresh optimization, reducing waste at scale, boosting availability, and empowering every store team with AI that delivers measurable impact from day one.”

RELEX will host a webinar on February 11, 2026, ‘Fresh Results for Profitable Store Operations;’ register here.

To learn more about the acquisition, please visit this page.