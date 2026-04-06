The Marzetti Company Launches Protein Ranch Dressing and Dip

The Marzetti Company announced the launch of Marzetti® Protein Ranch, a first-to-category innovation that delivers the great taste consumers expect from Marzetti Ranch while offering 3-4 grams of high-quality milk protein per serving and fewer calories than Marzetti’s other Ranch offerings.

The new line includes Protein Ranch Dressing (13 oz. bottle), Protein Ranch Veggie Dip (12 oz. tub), and Protein Ranch Veggie Dip Snack Packs.

“Protein has become a key priority for consumers, with the majority now paying close attention to how much protein they eat, more so than any other nutritional element,” said Tanya Berman, president of The Marzetti Company’s Retail business. “Marzetti Protein Ranch allows shoppers to enjoy a familiar favorite with added functional benefits that fit into their everyday routines. For those who use Ranch on everything, now everything can have more protein.”

Beginning this Spring, Marzetti Protein Ranch dressing and dip will be available at major grocery stores nationwide.

For 130 years, the Marzetti brand has led with tradition and innovation, consistently delivering exceptional flavor while anticipating and meeting evolving consumer preferences.