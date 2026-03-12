Genius Gourmet Partners with Tapatío to Launch New Tapatío Protein Puffs

Big Flavor. Smart Fuel. No Compromise – Official Launch and Showcase at Natural Products Expo West 2026



COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Genius Gourmet®, a leader in better-for-you functional snacking, announced a new partnership with Tapatío®, one of the most iconic hot sauce brands in the world, to launch Tapatío Protein Puffs, including the bold Tapatío flavor and a crave-worthy Spicy Queso flavor – high-protein snacks that deliver legendary taste with modern nutrition.

The new Tapatío Protein Puffs expand Genius Gourmet’s Protein Puffs lineup, bringing the unmistakable, crave-worthy heat of Tapatío and the rich, savory kick of Spicy Queso to a crunchy, guilt-free snack format. Each serving delivers 15 grams of protein and is made with gluten-free ingredients – proving that big flavor and smart fuel don’t have to be a tradeoff.

“Partnering with Tapatío is a dream come true for us,” said Pete Vas Dias, President at Genius Gourmet. “We’re taking one of the most beloved heat flavors in the world and pairing it with a bold, craveable lineup that includes both classic Tapatío heat and our new Spicy Queso flavor. These snacks perform: bold, crunchy, and delicious. And we couldn’t be more excited to showcase them at Natural Products Expo West 2026 – it’s where innovation in our industry really comes alive.”

Tapatío brings the heat – bold, zesty, and unmistakably iconic, with that signature chili-forward kick that keeps you coming back for more. Spicy Queso delivers a rich, savory, slightly spicy cheese-forward experience for fans who want big flavor with a different kind of kick. The result is a powerful combination of craveable taste and functional nutrition, packed into a light, crunchy puff that fits seamlessly into active, on-the-go lifestyles.

Whether fueling workouts, powering through long days, or crushing late-night cravings, Genius Gourmet Protein Puffs are designed to support modern consumers who want more from their snacks – more protein, more flavor, and no compromises.

Perfect for lunchboxes, road trips, late nights, or on-the-go snacking, Tapatío and Spicy Queso Protein Puffs bring together the best of both worlds:

Flavor that brings the noise. Protein that brings the power.

In addition to the nationwide launch, Genius Gourmet will be showcasing Tapatío Protein Puffs, including the new Spicy Queso flavor, at Natural Products Expo West 2026, taking place March 3-6 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Attendees can sample the products, meet the team, and learn more about this exciting innovation in functional snacking.

About Genius Gourmet®

Genius Gourmet® is a functional food and beverage brand focused on creating delicious, better-for-you products that support active, modern lifestyles. Known for its high-protein, low-sugar, and lifestyle-friendly innovations, Genius Gourmet develops snacks and drinks that deliver on taste without compromising on nutrition. The brand is committed to pushing the boundaries of functional snacking by pairing bold flavors with smart ingredients across its growing portfolio of products.

About Tapatío®

Founded in 1971, Tapatío® is one of the most recognizable and beloved hot sauce brands in the world. Known for its bold, authentic flavor and unmistakable red label, Tapatío has become a staple in households, restaurants, and food culture across generations. With a loyal fan base and a reputation for delivering consistent, high-quality heat, Tapatío continues to expand its iconic flavor into new and exciting food categories.