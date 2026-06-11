Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. Wins 2026 Good Food Award for Fennel Blue

Award recognizes exceptional taste, craftsmanship and responsible production at Specialty Food Association’s Summer Fancy Food Show

New York, NY – Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. Is proud to announce that Fennel Blue has won the 2026 Good Food Award, one of the nation’s most prestigious honors for artisan food producers. This year’s Good Food Award winners will be honored at a celebration on Saturday, June 27 in New York City, the evening before the Good Food Mercantile in conjunction with the Summer Fancy Food Show.

The Good Food Awards evaluate products through a rigorous blind tasting process judged by more than 250 expert panelists, selecting winners based on three pillars: exceptional flavor, authentic craftsmanship, and sustainable production. Fennel Blue stood out for its distinctive balance of mild blue pungency, umami richness, and subtle fennel sweetness.

“We’re incredibly honored to have Fennel Blue recognized with a 2026 Good Food Award,” said Connie Concon, National Sales Director. “This cheese reflects both our commitment to thoughtful craftsmanship and our passion for creative expression—pairing the classic character of Bay Blue with the bright, aromatic lift of fennel. As we celebrate this moment, it also reinforces our Everyday Indulgence philosophy: we make cheese to be enjoyed anytime, not just on special occasions. Fennel Blue is a perfect example of how something award-winning can still feel approachable—meant to elevate everyday moments as much as milestone celebrations. We’re so proud of our entire team who brings that spirit to life every day.”

A creative expression of Point Reyes’ blue cheese expertise, Fennel Blue is infused with aromatic fennel seeds that add subtle sweetness to the rustic, earthy character of the base cheese. It works equally well on a cheese board, crumbled into salad, or melted into pasta, making it versatile for both retail and foodservice applications.

The 2026 Good Food Awards honor the 16th year of recognizing products that exemplify outstanding taste, quality, and responsible production. This year’s 242 winning products represent 198 crafters from across five regions: North, South, Central, East, and West, spanning 18 categories. The diversity of winners reflects a thriving movement for authentic, responsibly made food across the country.

​“This year’s winners capture the vibrancy of America’s good food community,” said Mary Beth Vultee, SVP of Membership at SFA. “We’re honored to support these exceptional makers and carry forward the values that have long defined the Good Food Awards.”

About the About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $219-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,200 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by producing events, programs, and year-round resources and education. SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, Winter FancyFaire*, and the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also oversees the Good Food Mercantile, Good Food Qualification, and Good Food Awards, celebrating tasty, authentic, responsibly crafted food and the people behind it. The Good Food Awards Seal, found on winning products, assures consumers they’ve discovered something exceptionally delicious that also supports sustainability and social good.

About Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company

100% women-owned, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company is an award-winning producer based on the Giacomini family’s dairy farm just north of San Francisco. The company crafts original, distinctive cheeses with a focus on responsible farming, exceptional milk, and hands-on cheesemaking.