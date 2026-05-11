FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Headcheese Deli Meat Products

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for headcheese that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm).

A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase. Headcheese is a ready-to-eat (RTE), pork deli meat product typically made from meat and seasonings that are cooked together and formed into a loaf or jelly-style product.

The fully cooked pork headcheese products were produced on January 20, 2026. These products are intended for slicing at retail delis and some deli purchases may only show the producer’s brand without the affected date. The following products are subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

Various weight packages packed or sliced in retail delis, containing “DAISY BRAND Meat Products HEADCHEESE,” with a “USE BY” date of “MAR 26 2026.”

Various weight packages packed or sliced in retail delis, containing “DAISY BRAND Meat Products HEADCHEESE,” with a red sticker indicating “HOT” and a “USE BY” date of “MAR 26 2026.”

The products bear establishment number “EST. 21406” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed to retail deli locations in Illinois and Indiana.

The problem was discovered as part of an ongoing illness outbreak investigation. FSIS, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and local health departments in Illinois are investigating a localized outbreak of Lm that includes three sick people in Illinois. Because the outbreak is contained within the state, Illinois is leading this investigation with FSIS. FSIS continues to keep its federal partners at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed as the investigation progresses. FSIS collected an unopened headcheese product sample that tested positive for Lm. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product samples are related to the specific outbreak strain.

FSIS is concerned that recently purchased product may remain in consumer refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers who have purchased these products are also urged to clean refrigerators thoroughly to prevent the risk of cross-contamination.

Consumption of food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS recommends retail delis clean and sanitize all food and non-food surfaces and discard any open meats and cheeses in the deli that housed the products subject to this alert. Retailers may refer to FSIS’ guideline, Best Practices Guidance for Controlling Listeria monocytogenes in Retail Delicatessens, for information on steps to prevent Lm contamination in RTE foods that are prepared or sliced in retail delis and consumed in the home, such as deli meats and deli salads.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact the Crawford Sausage Co., Inc. at (773) 277 3095.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.