FOODMatch to Debut New Seasonal Spreads and Merchandising Solutions 

New York, NY — Celebrating 30 years of bringing the food traditions of the Mediterranean to American tables, FOODMatch—the creator of the Divina brand of olives, antipasti, spreads and ingredients—is thrilled to showcase new seasonal specialty spreads and shipper programs at the Summer Fancy Food Show, taking place at Javits Center in New York City from June 28-30.

Divina’s new seasonal spreads are on being offered on a limited-time basis this year. Divina Spicy Caramelized Onion Spread is an exciting play on the brand’s popular Caramelized Onion Jam, with some extra kick for lovers of the sweet spice trend, while the Cranberry Orange Spread leans heavily into the compound flavor trend, with a nostalgic flavor profile perfect for holiday entertaining and every day.

FOODMatch will also be showcasing five new shipper programs, stocked displays designed to encourage product trial and create cross-merchandising opportunities across perimeter departments. Shippers include Divina spreads, organic olives, olive and antipasti deli cups, grab-and-go olive snack packs, and FOODMatch’s newest snacking brand, Popnuts™, crispy corn-coated peanuts.

Show attendees who are interested in trying any of these exciting new products can stop by Booth #458 on Level 3 at the Javits Center, or reach out to their FOODMatch sales representative to schedule an appointment.

About FOODMatch

At FOODMatch, we craft crave-worthy food with ingredients you can trust. For 30 years, we’ve partnered with family-owned, sustainable farms to preserve timeless culinary heritages while simplifying the joy of cooking and entertaining. From Divina, our flagship olives, antipasti and spreads, to Popnuts™, our crispy, craveable corn-coated peanut snack, every brand brings the same care from our fields to your table. Learn more at https://foodmatch.com.