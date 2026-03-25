MEZETE Wins 2026 Vegan Besties Award at Expo West for ‘To Go’ Classic Hummus Snack

Amman-Based Brand Continues Global Momentum with Award-Winning, Plant-Based Innovation Now Available in the U.S.

Amman, Jordan / Anaheim, CA – MEZETE, the Amman, Jordan-based company known for its authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, has been named a 2026 Vegan Besties Award winner at Expo West, recognizing its standout “To Go” Classic Hummus with breadsticks as one of the best new vegan products of the year.

Selected by the World of Vegan team, the annual Vegan Besties Awards highlight the most innovative, delicious, and impactful plant-based products showcased at Expo West. MEZETE’s winning product was recognized for its convenient, family-friendly format that makes plant-based eating easy and accessible.

“Each year, the World of Vegan team explores Expo West to discover standout products that are innovative, delicious, and helping move the plant-based movement forward,” said the organization. “MEZETE’s ‘To Go’ Classic Hummus with breadsticks was selected for its grab-and-go format that’s perfect for lunchboxes, travel, and busy lifestyles.”

The “To Go” hummus snack stood out among hundreds of new products for its ability to deliver authentic flavor in a convenient, ready-to-eat format—making it an ideal option for on-the-go consumers, families, and anyone looking for a satisfying plant-based snack.

This latest recognition comes as MEZETE continues its rapid global expansion, now available in more than 50 countries and recently launching in the United States. The brand is gaining traction with retailers and consumers alike for its commitment to authenticity, quality, and clean-label ingredients.

What Makes MEZETE Different

Beyond Hummus

MEZETE introduces consumers to the full depth of Middle Eastern cuisine, offering a wide range of naturally plant-based dishes beyond traditional hummus, from dips and sauces to soups and stews.

Clean Label Commitment

All MEZETE products are preservative-free, Project Non-GMO Verified, vegan, and Halal certified, with many gluten-free options.

Authentic Formulation

MEZETE products are crafted using traditional recipes and generous amounts of tahini—the key ingredient that gives authentic hummus its rich, smooth texture and depth of flavor. All products are made with no added oils or fillers.

As demand for convenient, plant-based foods continues to grow, MEZETE’s award-winning innovations are helping bring authentic global flavors to modern consumers in accessible, ready-to-eat formats.

