Nate’s Honey Disrupts the Spreads Category with New Uncomplicated Nut Butters and Fruit Spreads

The number-one U.S. honey brand leverages category leadership and two years of national consumer validation to deliver honey-sweetened, clean-label kitchen staples.

McKINNEY, Texas – Nate’s Honey, the number-one branded honey in the U.S. and producer of 100% pure, raw and unfiltered honey, is expanding with the launches of honey-sweetened nut butters and fruit spreads. The expansion addresses demand for all-natural options that offer high-quality, uncomplicated alternatives to traditional kitchen staples.

To support its transparency standards, Nate’s Honey features the ingredient list on the front of every jar of nut butter and fruit spread. Each ingredient—from roasted peanuts to real fruit to pure honey—serves a purpose while delivering a craveable taste.

“Our mission is to lead the honey industry by innovating from the hive to beyond the kitchen. As we evaluate new and adjacent categories, we focus on where consumers are demanding cleaner labels and where honey can be celebrated alongside simple, all-natural ingredients,” said Michael Carle, CEO of Sweet Harvest Foods, the parent company of Nate’s Honey. “Our honey-sweetened nut butters and fruit spreads deliver on that promise—raising the standard for quality and taste that our customers expect from Nate’s Honey.”

Nate’s Honey Nut Butters are launching with two products: Creamy Peanut Butter and Creamy Almond Butter. Both contain three all-natural ingredients: roasted nuts, Nate’s Honey and sea salt. With no palm oil and no preservatives, the nut butters come in a wide-mouth jar to make stirring easier, as natural oil separation may occur.

Nate’s Honey Fruit Spreads are launching with three products: Strawberry, Berry and Sour Cherry. All three include fruit, Nate’s Honey and citrus fruit pectin for natural thickening. Nate’s Strawberry Fruit Spread also includes real lemon juice for a balanced taste.

“Nate’s Honey Nut Butters and Nate’s Honey Fruit Spreads are intentionally simple, mirroring the purity of our honey to ensure we deliver the quality our consumers expect and deserve,” said Becca May, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Nate’s Honey. “As we enter new categories, we remain grounded in our brand promise to deliver the highest quality, and we are excited to introduce these products to both existing and new customers.”

Nate’s Honey Nut Butters and Nate’s Honey Fruit Spreads serve as a bridge between the brand’s honey expertise and its future as a clean-label food leader. The move into nut butters and fruit spreads was validated through two years of national consumer testing.

“When you look at the spreads and nut butters shelf today, you’ll find long ingredient lists that include refined sugars, preservatives and artificial ingredients. Over the last two years, we developed Nate’s Honey Nut Butters and Nate’s Honey Fruit Spreads alongside consumers to ensure each ingredient contributes to the best possible experience,” said Natalie Roesler, Senior Director of Innovation at Nate’s Honey. “From taste and texture to aroma and nut and fruit profiles, we deliver nut butters and fruit spreads that consumers will crave.”

Nate’s Honey Nut Butters and Nate’s Honey Fruit Spreads are available nationally on Amazon and will debut on shelves in Texas at Albertsons, Kroger, H-E-B, Sprouts, Safeway, Target and United Supermarkets.

About Nate’s Honey

Nate’s Honey started with one backyard beehive and a passion for sharing the goodness of honey. Since then, the brand has become the number-one branded honey in the U.S., bringing 100% pure honey to consumers directly from the source. Nate’s Honey is the best-selling and fastest-growing honey in the U.S., driven by its purity and taste. Its commitment to providing only real, raw and unfiltered honey has earned recognition at professional competitions and around the kitchen table. As the company continues to innovate with products for fitness and wellness fans, spice lovers and busy families, it remains focused on processes that prioritize purity, simplicity and care.