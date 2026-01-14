Factor Makes Retail Debut with Launch in Target Stores across the Midwest

Factor expands beyond its subscription model to offer chef-prepared, dietitian-approved meals at 70+ Target stores throughout the Midwest.

NEW YORK — Factor, America’s leading ready-to-heat meal delivery service, announced a strategic launch into retail. Target guests across ten Midwest states can skip the prep and grab Factor’s dietitian-approved, chef-prepared meals right from the refrigerated deli aisle. Whether it’s a quick office lunch or a post-workout dinner, Factor is bringing its “fresh, never frozen” options to Target stores in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

“Expanding into Target allows us to meet customers where they already shop,” said Adam Park, Managing Director of Factor. “Whether you already know Factor or are discovering us for the first time, this makes it easier to grab a fresh, nutritionally balanced meal during a regular Target run.”

To preserve bold flavors and peak nutrients, Factor meals are chilled rather than frozen. Each meal in the initial assortment is high in protein, under 580 calories, and made without artificial colors, sweeteners, or refined sugars, delivering the same premium quality and balance that has established Factor as the market leader in the direct-to-consumer space.

The initial selection debuting at Target features four of Factor’s fan-favorite recipes, ready to heat and enjoy in minutes:

Smoky Gouda Chicken: Chicken breast smothered in a smoked gouda cream sauce, paired with rosemary-seasoned red potatoes and parmesan green beans.

Creamy Mushroom Pork Chop: A savory pork chop topped with a truffle cream sauce, accompanied by garlic and thyme-roasted button mushrooms and red potatoes.

Roasted Garlic Chicken: Chicken in a creamy garlic sauce, served alongside perfectly seasoned greens and yukon mashed potatoes.

Shredded Chicken Taco Bowl: Seasoned shredded chicken over a bed of black beans and brown rice, topped with roasted corn salsa and cilantro crema.

The launch at Target is a pivotal step in Factor’s mission to make high-quality nutrition effortless. By expanding into retail, alongside future opportunities in campuses, hospitals, and corporate offices, Factor is evolving into a comprehensive meal solution that meets consumers wherever they are.

To learn more about Factor’s availability at Target, visit www.get.factor75.com/retail.

ABOUT FACTOR

Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new approach to fresh-prepared food. The company’s weekly rotating menu of 100 weekly meals and 70+ add-on options, including smoothies, juices, snacks and more, are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and optimized by dietitians. Factor delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit Factormeals.com.

ABOUT HELLOFRESH GROUP

The HelloFresh Group is a global digital-native CPG company and the world’s leading meal kit provider. The HelloFresh Group consists of eight brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions. The Company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Ireland and Spain. In Q2 2025, the HelloFresh Group delivered c. 215 million meals globally. HelloFresh SE went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and is currently traded on the MDAX (Mid-Cap German Stock Market Index). For more information, visit www.hellofreshgroup.com.

