Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Wins 5 Honors

WATERLOO, Wis. — Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese was recognized with five honors at the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest, including first-place finishes in both the Fresh Mozzarella and Flavored Soft Cheese classes.

In the Fresh Mozzarella class, Crave Brothers Bocconcini earned first place, with Crave Brothers Ciliegine taking second. In the Flavored Soft Cheese class, Crave Brothers Chocolate Mascarpone claimed first place, followed by Crave Brothers Marinated Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine in second. Crave Brothers also placed third in the String Cheese class with its Farmers Rope Skinny Sticks.

“We’re proud to be recognized again at the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest,” said Roseanne Crave, Sales and Marketing Manager at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese. “These top honors reflect the dedication of our entire team and our commitment to making fresh, high-quality cheese right here on our family farm. To earn first-place finishes in two highly competitive classes, particularly with products that represent the heart of our cheesemaking program, is especially meaningful to our team.”

The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest is among the most respected dairy competitions in the country, drawing entries from across the state’s renowned dairy industry and judging products on flavor, texture, appearance, and overall quality.

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese’s 2026 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest Awards by class:

Fresh Mozzarella Class First Place – Crave Brothers Bocconcini Second Place – Crave Brothers Ciliegine

Flavored Soft Cheese Class First Place – Crave Brothers Chocolate Mascarpone Second Place – Crave Brothers Marinated Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine

String Cheese Class Third Place – Crave Brothers Farmers Rope Skinny Sticks



Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces its award-winning cheeses on its farmstead, using milk from its own herd to create farm-fresh products. For more information, or to view recipes featuring its products, visit www.cravecheese.com.

About Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC utilizes sustainable practices in their everyday operations. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Oaxaca, and Farmer’s Rope String Cheese.