Miss Vickie’s Ristoranti Series Chips Returns for 2026

TORONTO- Last year, when the Miss Vickie’s brand collaborated with Pizzeria Badiali, Ask for Luigi, and Nora Gray, three of Canada’s most beloved Italian restaurants, to build a chip worth seeking out, Canadians went looking. They tracked limited-edition Ristoranti Series bags across the country, shared sightings online, and turned a chip launch into a national treasure hunt. The bags disappeared from shelves as fast as people could find them. The search was real and the delicious payoff was worth it.

The Miss Vickie’s brand, has announced the return of the Ristoranti Series. The three flavours – Vodka Sauce Pizza, Cacio e Pepe, and Spicy Pepperoncini & Focaccia – return to retail shelves across Canada on July 12, but, before that, there’s something new.

Miss Vickie’s is giving 100 Canadians the opportunity to reserve their Ristoranti Series chips two weeks before they reach stores, completely free. Each Chip Kit contains all three Ristoranti Series flavours, a note from each restaurant, and an exclusive reservation card certifying your place among the 100.

The Chip Reservation is the brand’s answer to the appetite Canadians showed last year – not just for the chips, but for the experience of finding them. For the return, the brand is turning that energy into something intentional: a coveted reservation, limited, numbered, and available to the fans who want to be among the first.

“The Ristoranti Series demonstrated last year that Canadian consumers have a real appetite for snacking experiences that don’t compromise on craft. Bringing it back was an easy decision. The reservation is how we honour that demand and bring it to the consumers who’ve been waiting.” Lisa Allie, Senior Director, Foods Marketing, PepsiCo Canada.

About Miss Vickie’s

Since 1987, Miss Vickie’s has been making kettle cooked potato chips for Canadians to enjoy using quality ingredients to create their signature flavours and crunch. Under the PepsiCo Canada portfolio, the Miss Vickie’s brand is constantly innovating, and carefully mastering new flavours that Canadians love. Miss Vickie’s kettle cooked potato chips are proudly crafted in Canada.