Maazah Announces $2 Million Seed Round to Fuel Nationwide Retail Expansion

MINNEAPOLIS — Maazah, a Minneapolis-based food brand known for its globally inspired dips and sauces, announced the close of a $2 million Seed financing round to support nationwide retail growth and expanded distribution.

The round was backed by a group of Minnesota-based family offices reflecting strong regional support for the fast-growing brand.

The funding follows significant retail momentum for the brand’s globally inspired dips and sauces, including nationwide launches with Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market, as well as an expanding footprint within Costco across multiple regions. Proceeds from the financing will be used to scale production, strengthen retail execution, expand distribution, and drive continued product innovation across Maazah’s portfolio.

“Maazah was built to bring bold, globally inspired flavors to everyday tables,” said Sheilla Sajady, Co-Founder of Maazah. “This funding allows us to accelerate growth while staying true to our roots and commitment to quality.”

Founded by sisters, Yasmeen and Sheilla Sajady, Maazah creates bold, globally inspired dips and sauces rooted in family recipes and crafted for today’s diverse, flavor-seeking consumer.

For more information, visit www.maazah.com.