Alleva Dairy, the Oldest Cheese Shop in the U.S., is Reopening Inside Chelsea Market

When Alleva Dairy, the oldest cheese shop in the U.S., was forced to close its Little Italy location after 130 years, New Yorkers were outraged. The legendary shop had all but defined its corner of Mulberry and Grand Streets, and its loss was mourned both in person and online, with many frustrated by the financial struggles and court battles the business had faced.

Fast-forward to today: Time Out can exclusively report that a new incarnation of Alleva Dairy will soon debut inside Chelsea Market, likely opening in late winter. The project is helmed by Karen King, wife of the late John “Cha Cha” Ciarcia, who took over the shop with her in 2014. King, now the sole owner of the brand, will work alongside chef Danny Paolucci, who will lead the culinary vision for the new spot.

